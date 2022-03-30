Hopkins County Bookings

Mark Douglas Kelly

Deputies located Mark Douglas Kelly, 18, at a Peach Street address and took the Sulphur Springs youth into custody on an issued warrant. They booked Kelly for insufficient bond on an aggravated sexual assault of a child charge.

James Whitehorn

Hopkins County arrested James Whitehorn, 49, southwest of Winnsboro last Sunday and booked him on a warrant for parole violation.

Tremont Akeem Davis

A Hopkins County Deputy arrested Tremont Akeem Davis, 24, from Hope, AR, after a traffic stop on I-30. Davis had an outstanding Bowie County warrant, and the deputy found marijuana and drug paraphernalia.