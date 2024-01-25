Hopkins County Bookings

Christopher Michael Gilbert was arrested in Hopkins County Wednesday. He was booked into the Hopkins County jail for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Ethan John Long was arrested in Hopkins County for Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury. NO other information was provided about the incident and at last report he was in the county jail.

Jeremy Lorenzo Rice was arrested in Hopkins County on an outstanding warrant issued in Milam County. He’s accused of Violation of the Probation he was on for Continuous Violence Against the Family. Details of the crime have not been released.