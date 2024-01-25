Fatal Plane Crash In Fannin County

Honey Grove fire and DPS units along with deputies from Fannin and Lamar counties and fire departments responded at about 9 last night to a possible plane crash in the area of FM-79 near the Fannin- Lamar county line. DPS requested a helicopter to help with search. According to the Lamar County Scanner Facebook page – the plane was found on the Riverby Ranch on FM 79 in Fannin County at about 11pm. The Lamar County scanner is also reporting that the aircraft was possibly stolen from a flight school in Addison and a suicide note was found written by the pilot at a Dallas area residence. The Federal Aviation Administration will be the lead investigation agency, with the DPS assisting.