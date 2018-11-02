Hopkins County Chamber Connection

by Lezley Brown

Thank you to all who attended the 49th Annual Hopkins County Stew Contest! We enjoyed delicious stew, beautiful weather, and great memories. I love that we live in a community that welcomes an event of this size, allows us to think of our big dreams, and execute them. Thank you to our sponsors, our cooks, and our volunteers for a wonderful-wonderful Hopkins County tradition! See you next year for the gigantic 50th Annual Stew Contest on Saturday, October 26, 2019!

I’m excited to let you know that we have begun work on the 2019 Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce Directory. We distribute over 7,000 of these directories to visitors, relocation hopefuls, and even hometown heroes who are interested in learning more about our local businesses. They include historical information as well all things to the see and do in Hopkins County. The best part is, they add an alphabetical and categorical listing of your business. LeeAnn Peugh, with Echo Publishing, will be contacting you in the next few weeks to see if you are interested in placing an ad in the directory. The rates are affordable, and one of the best ways to represent your business. I hope you will consider this a wise investment with over 7,000 opportunities for business exposure. You may also contact the Chamber, and I will pass your information along to her. I’m proud to produce this book telling all about the place we love. I hope you will join me on the journey!

Danna’s Buffalo Girls’ Flea Market & Swap on November 8-10

Danna’s Buffalo Girls’ will be having a Flea Market & Swap event November 8, 9, and 10 beginning at 9:00 am at the Hopkins County Regional Civic Center. Vendors are wanted, as well as shoppers and “junque” lovers who are ready to shop, swap, and eat. Early shopping will be held on Thursday, November 8, from 4:00 to 8:00. The entry fee on Friday and Saturday is $5. Visit www.dannasfleamarketstyle.com or call 903-439-7091 for more information.

Veterans Day Parade scheduled for November 10

A Veterans Day Parade is scheduled for Saturday, November 10 in Sulphur Springs to honor those who have served us. Beginning at 9:00 am, the parade will start at Buford Park and go through the downtown square and back to the park. Please call Jason at either (903) 634-5673 or (972) 750-1966.

Third annual Salute the Veterans Cook-off

The third annual Salute the Veterans Cook-off on will be held on Saturday, November 10 starting at 8:00 am at the Hopkins County Regional Civic Center located at 1200 Houston Street in Sulphur Springs. All-you-can-eat BBQ begins at 1:00 pm. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for kids under 12, and free for veterans and children under six. Proceeds will benefit Operation Victor Echo Tango.