Hopkins County Chamber Connection

By Lezley Brown Opening Ceremonies Ribbon Cutting for the Dairy Festival

The Dairy Festival officially kicks off with a ribbon cutting celebration on Friday, June 7th at noon on Celebration Plaza. Make plans to be there and celebrate the start of the Dairy Festival!

Ice Cream Freeze-off at Shannon Oaks Church

The Ice Cream Freeze-off will be held on Saturday, June 8th at 5:30 p.m. on the rear lawn of Shannon Oaks, just before the hot air balloon launch and glow. Tickets will be $5.00 for all-you-can-eat-while-it-lasts. To register to compete in the Ice Cream or to sponsor this wonderful event, please contact Josh Whitlock at (903) 885- 6542, or visit their website at http://shannonoakschurch.com/whats-going-on/events. We all scream for ice cream!

It’s a special time of the year in Hopkins County as we gear up for the 2019 Hopkins County Dairy Festival. Listed below is the schedule of events for the entire festival!

Friday, June 7th

Hot Air Balloon Media Flight, 6:00 a.m. (weather permitting), at Shannon Oaks Church

Opening Ceremonies Ribbon Cutting for Dairy Festival, noon, at Celebration Plaza

Hot Air Balloon Rally and Glow, 6:00 p.m. (weather permitting), at Shannon Oaks Church

Saturday, June 8th

Hot Air Balloon Rally and Flight, 6:30 a.m. (weather permitting), at Shannon Oaks Church

Dairy Festival Parade, 10:00 a.m., Leaves from Buford Park, travels down Houston St.

Jr. Dairy Show, 10:00 a.m. at Civic Center Arena

Milking Contest for Candidates, Parents, and Balloon Pilots, 3 p.m. at Civic Center Arena TX Championship Ice Cream Freeze Off, 5:30 p.m. at Shannon Oaks Church

Hot Air Balloon Rally & Glow, 6:00 p.m. (weather permitting), at Shannon Oaks Church

Wednesday through Saturday, June 12–15

Carnival on the Civic Center Grounds

Saturday, June 15th

Whipped Challenge, 9:00 a.m. at Heritage Park

Coronation Pageant, 7:00 p.m. at SSISD Auditorium

Central Baptist Church hosts their VBS

Central Baptist Church, located at 840 Connally Street in Sulphur Springs, is hosting their Vacation Bible School called Sports Camp from June 17-20 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. For more information visit www.atcentral.org.

The Sweet Grind schedules ribbon cutting

The Sweet Grind has scheduled their ribbon cutting celebration on Tuesday, June 18th at noon. The Sweet Grind is located at 213 Main Street in Sulphur Springs. Please mark your calendars and plan to attend!

Chaffer’s Place presents their monthly concert

Chaffer’s Place, located at 410 Main Street in Sulphur Springs, is hosting a live concert called Back Through the Decades, A Musical Tribute to Good Music. Concert will be held on June 20th, and doors will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 pre-sale and $15 at the door. This includes dinner and a show! For more information call 470-848-2246 or visit www.ckproductions.info.

Hopkins County Emergency Management will participate in a Drill

Organizations from Hopkins County and surrounding areas will participate in a full-scale exercise on Friday, June 21st from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Emergency teams will be participating in fictional activities and are expressing to our community that these incidents are not real. The areas being used will be clearly marked. These are simple steps being taken so that Hopkins County will be well prepared. If you have any questions about the exercise, contact Kristy Springfield at kspringfield@hopkinscountytx.org.

Clarion Pointe held their Business After Hours

Clarion Pointe, located at 411 Industrial Drive East in Sulphur Springs, held their Business After Hours and ribbon cutting celebration on Thursday, May 30th from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Over 200 people enjoyed networking, refreshments, and tours of the remodeled facility.