Hopkins County Chamber Connection

By Butch Burney, President and CEO, Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce

That clogging sound you hear is me trying to fill the big shoes left by Lezley Brown at the Hopkins County

Chamber of Commerce. Lezley’s last day in her current position is Friday, April 16. In her five years as

President/CEO of the Chamber, Lezley has done an incredible job of positioning it for future success.

During her tenure, Lezley has guided the Chamber into the updated office at 110 Main St., celebrated an

incredibly successful 50-year anniversary of the World Championship Hopkins County Stew Contest and led us

through a challenge-filled 2020.

Now, it’s our turn to show our appreciation for what Lezley has done for the Chamber and the community as a

whole. Come celebrate with us from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, April 15, for a come-and-go reception at the

Chamber office. We would love for Lezley to know how much we appreciate everything she has done.

Interstate Body Shop wins Chamber Golf Tournament.

The Chamber’s annual golf tournament started under threatening skies on Friday, April 9, at the Sulphur

Springs Country Club, but ended up being a great day to play 18 holes. When all the shots were counted, the

team sponsored by Interstate Body Shop won the tournament. The Interstate Body Shop team was comprised of

Chuck Sickles, Kelly Hair, Randy Blackmon, Zack Blackmon, Michelle Blackmon and Brody Blackmon.

The second-place team was sponsored by JB Weld. Team members were Kerry Potts, Jeff Haney, Steve

Bradley, Burnis Cox, Matt DeSmet and Joe Wolcik.

The third-place team, sponsored by Double M Contractors, was comprised of Mark Morton, Chris Mabe, Daniel

Roper, Zach Burney, Brett Robinson and Jarred Pickett.

A big “thank you” goes to all the sponsors and volunteers who made the tournament a success.

Downtown Business Alliance is sponsoring a Spring Market on Main St.

The Downtown Business Alliance is sponsoring a Spring Market on Main Street from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, April 17. Entry is free. Enjoy spring items inside and out, clothing, crafts, décor, food, and gifts.

Ribbon Cuttings:

Pacheco Spine & Sport hosted their ribbon cutting celebration at noon Tuesday, March 30. They are located at

1067 Gilmer St., Suite C, in Sulphur Springs. Anthony and Amber Pacheco are now offering chiropractic

services to Hopkins County five days a week!

Business Highlight:



The Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce is highlighting a member of the Chamber each week. Please join

me in congratulating our Business of the Week for April 14, BT Medical. You can read biographical stories at

the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page and Instagram page.

