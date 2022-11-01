Hopkins County Chamber Connection

By Butch Burney

If you like wings and networking, then take note. Join us next Wednesday for a fun Business After Hours, hosted by Wingstop of Sulphur Springs. The Business After Hours will be from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Chamber of Commerce office, 110 Main St. Stop by for some delicious Wingstop treats as well as a networking meet and greet. Wingstop will also have a grand re-opening for the local restaurant at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

Heritage Car Show

The Sulphur Springs Downtown Business Alliance invites everyone to attend the 17th Annual Heritage Car Show on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Celebration Plaza.This is an outstanding display of antique and classic cars set to compete in several classes. It is a free, family-friendly event in downtown Sulphur Springs surrounded by restaurants and shops.

UPRA Rodeo

Fresh off its season-ending rodeo at the state fair, the UPRA rodeo association will get back to ropin’ and ridin’ on the weekend of Nov. 18-19 at the Hopkins County Civic Center. Performance times are 7:30 p.m. each night and will feature team roping, bareback, saddle bronc, bull riding, ranch bronc, steer wrestling, ladies breakaway, barrel racing, and tie down roping. You don’t want to miss the chance to see these cowboys and cowgirls in action.

University Day at TAMU-Commerce

Texas A&M University-Commerce is partnering with Sulphur Springs for the CommUniverCity Day on Saturday, Nov. 5, when the Lions football team hosts Northwestern State. The Lions will highlight and honor local educators, youth programs and residents. There will be on-field photos, hospitality areas, team interaction and a family fun zone. For more information, contact Chris Tobiaz at 903-468-8756 or chris.tobiaz@tamuc.edu.

Epilepsy Awareness

There will be an epilepsy awareness fundraiser set for Saturday, Nov. 5, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at First Baptist Church’s The Roc. The fundraiser will include a car show, vendors and a spaghetti lunch. All proceeds go to the Epilepsy Foundation of Texas.

Be The Service

Do you know of a family in need of a meal this Thanksgiving? Be The Service is here to help. Join the Hopkins County Christian Alliance on Saturday, Nov. 19 as they give out 1,000 Thanksgiving meals to those who are in need. Each box of food comes with a turkey and other items for a Thanksgiving meal.The food distribution starts at 10 am until 2 pm. The line for the distribution begins in the Sulphur Springs High School Parking Lot. When you arrive, follow the traffic attendant’s directions. Also, please fill out all the information on the registration card that an attendant will give you that morning. Be The Service is an annual event sponsored by local churches right here in Hopkins County.

Ribbon Cuttings

Vita Bella Cups and Diner hosted a ribbon cutting on Oct. 27 for the shop at 218 Main Street. Go by for boba tea, iced and hot coffee drinks and refreshments.

Beauty Grace Lifestyle Shop will host a ribbon cutting at their new address, 224 Connally St., a few doors down from their previous location, at noon on Friday, Nov. 11. Please join us for this event.

Hampton House Jewelry and Rockshop will host a 30-year ribbon cutting at their shop on Main Street at noon on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Please help us celebrate their achievement!