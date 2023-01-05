Hopkins County Chamber Connection

By Butch Burney

Thanks to everyone who has mailed or emailed nominations for the superlative awards that will be given out at the annual Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce’s Membership Banquet on Feb. 16.

Here are some tips for those who want to nominate individuals, businesses, groups or clubs for the awards. This is a nomination process, not a voting contest. The nominations go to committees that very seriously look at the nominations sent in. So …

Don’t just send in a name; instead, tell us why the person or business should be selected. That carries much more weight in the process. Get the nominations in before Jan. 20. That’s the deadline.

Nominations are being accepted for Citizen of the Year, Woman of the Year, Small and Large Businesses of the Year and other superlative recognitions. The awards will be announced at the Chamber’s membership banquet on Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Hopkins County Civic Center.

Nominations can be sent to Butch@HopkinsChamber.org or mailed to the following addresses:

Citizen of the Year—Chamber of Commerce—110 Main Street, SS, TX 75482.

Woman of the Year—Beta Sigma Phi Organization—P.O. Box 72, SS, TX 75483.

Caregiver of the Year—The Pilot Club—P.O. Box 131, Sulphur Springs, TX 75483.

Community Pride Award—Adult Leadership Class—110 Main Street, SS, TX 75482.

Agriculturist of the Year—Hopkins/Rains Counties Farm Bureau— 233 College St., Sulphur Springs 75482.

Growth and Renewal—DBA—109 Jefferson St. E, SS, TX 75482.

Outstanding Professional Educator (Administrator, Counselor, Diagnostician, or Teacher)—Chamber of Commerce—110 Main Street, SS, TX 75482.

Outstanding ParaProfessional Educator (Secretary or Aide)—Chamber of Commerce—110 Main Street, SS, TX 75482.

Outstanding Auxiliary Educator (Maintenance, Custodial, Transportation, Nurse or Cafeteria)—Chamber of Commerce—110 Main Street, SS, TX 75482.

Businesses of the Year nominations should be for those businesses which exhibit outstanding community involvement—civic, church, educational, benevolent, humanitarian or other.

Large Business of the Year—Chamber of Commerce—110 Main Street, SS, TX 75482.

Small Business of the Year—Chamber of Commerce—110 Main Street, SS, TX 75482.

Tables and Tickets

The 95th Annual Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce Membership Banquet will celebrate Hopkins County with a theme of “A Night at the Gallery,” awards and dinner on Thursday, Feb. 17, at the Hopkins County Regional Civic Center.

Social networking and a cocktail hour begins at 6 p.m., with food service at 6:30, and awards beginning at 7 p.m.

You can reserve your seat for $30 per person or get a table for 10 for $500. The tables include preferential seating and name displays, as well as video recognition at the banquet.

For more information, call the Chamber at 903-885-6515 or email info@HopkinsChamber.org.

Directories

Work is finishing on the 2023 Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce Directory. We distribute over 7,000 of these directories to visitors, relocation hopefuls, and even hometown heroes who are interested in learning more about our local businesses. They include historical information as well all things to the see and do in Hopkins County. The best part is, they include an alphabetical and categorical listing of your business.

LeeAnn Peugh, with Echo Publishing, is contacting businesses to see if you are interested in placing an ad in the directory.

The rates are affordable, and one of the best ways to represent your business. You may also contact the Chamber, and I will pass your information along to her.

If your business wants to be in the directory, please make sure your membership is current. Only current members will be included in the directory. If you’re unsure, please contact the chamber at info@HopkinsChamber.org or by calling 903-885-6515.

Blood Drives

Please join Carter BloodCare at the following sites in the next 10 days if you can give blood.

n Red River Credit Union, 822 Gilmer St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5.

n Brookshire’s parking lot at 809 Gilmer St., sponsored by American Legion Post #66 and VFW Post #8560, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14.