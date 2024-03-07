Hopkins County Chamber News

By Butch Burney

Total Solar Eclipse!

Need glasses for the upcoming Total Solar Eclipse? Want a T-shirt and sticker? We know where you can get them.

We have eclipse merchandise at the Chamber of Commerce, including T-shirts, stickers, and glasses. With tens of thousands of visitors targeting Hopkins County for April 8, don’t wait until the last minute.

The Chamber has an eclipse website, TotalEclipseSSTx.com, where you can upload information about events, attractions, lodging, retail shops, and restaurants. That will be the information clearinghouse for what is happening in Hopkins County on April 8 and the weekend leading up to that day.

We will host a free concert downtown on Saturday, April 6, featuring The Paper Dolls, Jason Waldon, the Alibis, Dubb, and the Luv Machines. That weekend, there will also be a vendors’ market at The Venue at 219.

Check out the website, upload information, and get prepared!

Chamber Golf Tournament

Registration is now open for the 35th Annual Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament on Friday, May 3. Teams can register online at the Chamber website, HopkinsChamber.org, or we can email you the registration form.

The tournament is limited to 43 teams, 18 in the morning and 25 in the afternoon. Tee times are on a first-come, first-served basis.

The cost for a team of six is $750, which includes a morning or afternoon tee time, three carts, and six lunches.

55+ Health Fair

The ROC at First Baptist Church will host the 55+ Health Fair on Wednesday, April 10, from 9:00 am to noon.

The fair will include therapy, blood sugar checks, pre-need funeral plans, medical equipment, home health information, and more. For more information, call Karon Weatherman at 903-243-3255.

Solar Eclipse Art Exhibit

The Hopkins County Infinity 4-H Club coordinates a Solar Eclipse Art Exhibit with age divisions for children seven and under, 8-12, 13-18, and 19 and over.

They will accept entries through April 12 at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office.

The maximum entry size is 16×20 inches, and the art will be displayed from April 15 to 19 in the Extension Office classroom. All Hopkins County residents are eligible to submit art and science, and art teachers are encouraged to promote this opportunity with students.

For more information, contact Lisa Sprague at 903-885-3443 or Johanna Hicks at 903-243-425.

Plant Sale

The Sulphur Springs Church of the Nazarene has a Plant Sale April 4-6 at the church located at 1300 South League St.

Ribbon Cuttings

Haus of Sabo will have a ribbon cutting at noon on Friday, March 8, at their new location at 206 Church St. Please join us for this event.

Pate Cottage AirBnB’s ribbon-cutting and Open House are on Monday, March 11. The ribbon-cutting will be at noon at 720 Connally St., and The Open House is 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm at the same site. They invite you to both events.

Bella Nova will host a ribbon-cutting at noon on Friday, March 15, at the Chamber Office; please come.

Texas Hops and Chops Steakhouse at Backstory Brewery host a ribbon-cutting at noon on Monday, March 18. Please join us for this event.