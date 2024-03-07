Paris Police Report For Thursday, March 7

Susan Michelle Larkin

An officer stopped a vehicle Wednesday in the 200 block of NE 13th for littering after he noticed an occupant throw a white paper bag out of the passenger window. The officer identified the occupants, who denied knowledge of the bag. Another officer arrived at the scene and recovered the bag containing methamphetamine, packaged for resale. Officers arrested Susan Michelle Larkin, 52, who gave the false name “Tammy Rose.” Larkin admitted to having given the wrong name because of a previous narcotics charge from another county. She was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tampering with evidence, and Failure to Identify as a Fugitive from Justice. They also arrested her for the other county’s charge.

Marquis Deshawn Simpson | Shwnee Donalan

At 10:20 Wednesday night, officers were notified of a theft in progress in the 3100 block of NE Loop and followed a suspect’s vehicle, which had just stolen a trailer and welder. The vehicle was eventually stopped in the 3400 block of Tigertown Road. Marquis Deshawn Simpson, 19, and Shawnee Donalan, 17, were taken into custody and charged with Theft over $2,500.00 but under $30,000.00. Both were arrested without incident, booked, and transported to Lamar County Jail.

Carla Sue Young

On Wednesday, police arrested Carla Sue Young, 63, for an outstanding Parole warrant and on-view Theft of Property, which was over $100.00 but under $750.00. The arrest came after an officer had worked a theft call in the 300 block of SW 9th. Young was using a neighbor’s electricity without permission and possessing property shipped to the victim’s residence. They booked Young without incident.

On Wednesday, March 6, Paris Police made 17 traffic stops, arrested six adults, and answered 91 calls for service.

Captain John T. Bull