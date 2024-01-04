Hopkins County Commissioners Court Agendas For Monday, January 8

NOTICE OF REGULAR MEETING
TIME: 9:00 A.M.
DATE: Monday, January 8, 2024
PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At
118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.
- Invocation
- Pledge Of Allegiance To The Flag
- AMERICAN FLAG:
- TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”
The Following Items Will Be Considered By Commissioners’ Court For Discussion And/Or Action:
The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal And/Or Personnel Matters.
ORDER OF BUSINESS
- The Court To Declare A Quorum.
- Consent Agenda.
- i) Approve Previous Meeting Minutes.
- ii) Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities:
- The Court To Consider Citizens Comments.
- Other County Business.
- i) The Court To Consider And Approve The Plan Agreement For The Participation Of Hopkins County In TCDRS – Texas County District Retirement System For The 2024 Plan Year.
- ii) The Court To Make A Matter Of Record The Full Exemption Racial Profiling Report For Norman Colyer, Constable, Precinct 1.
- iii) The Court To Consider And Approve The Bond For The County Court At Law Judge.
- The Court To Consider And Approve Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers.
- The Court Will Consider And Act On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll And Financial Statements.
- The Court To Consider Approving Grants.
- The Court To Consider Accepting Donations.
- The Court To Consider Contracts.
- i) The Court To Consider And Approve The Genesis eBONDS Licensing And Service Provider Agreement.
- ii) The Court To Consider And Approve The Breathing Air Compressor Service Agreement With Hoyt Breathing Air Products/Dival Safety And
Hopkins County Fire Department.
- The Court Will Consider And Act On Personnel Matters.
- The Court To Consider Disposal Of Asset Request.
- The Court To Approve Resolutions And Proclamations.
- i) The Court To Consider, Approve And Adopt The Resolution Of Support For County Motor Fuel Tax Exemption.
- The Court To Adjourn.
NOTICE OF WORK SESSION(S)
TIME: Immediately Following The Regular Hopkins County Commissioners’ Court Session
ORDER OF BUSINESS
- The Court To Meet With Marshal Endsley To Discuss The County Fire Department Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.
- The Court To Meet With Sheriff Lewis Tatum To Discuss The Sheriff Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.
- The Court To Meet With Sara Allen, Texas Agrilife Extension Service Disaster Assessment And Recovery Agent.
- The Court To Discuss All County Claims With TAC Consultants.
- The Court To Meet With Steve Hudson.
- Budget Work Session(s).
NOTICE OF WORK SESSION(S)
DATE: Monday, January 8, 2024
TIME: 6:00 P.M.
PLACE: The Hopkins County Fire Station Located At 1286 Texas Street, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482
ORDER OF BUSINESS
- The Court To Meet With Hopkins County Volunteer Fire Chiefs.
- Budget Work Session(s).