Hopkins County Commissioners Court Agendas For Monday, January 8

NOTICE OF REGULAR MEETING

TIME: 9:00 A.M.

DATE: Monday, January 8, 2024

PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At

118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

Invocation Pledge Of Allegiance To The Flag

TEXAS FLAG: "Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible."

The Following Items Will Be Considered By Commissioners’ Court For Discussion And/Or Action:

The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal And/Or Personnel Matters.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

The Court To Declare A Quorum.

Consent Agenda.

i) Approve Previous Meeting Minutes. ii) Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities:

The Court To Consider Citizens Comments.

Other County Business.

i) The Court To Consider And Approve The Plan Agreement For The Participation Of Hopkins County In TCDRS – Texas County District Retirement System For The 2024 Plan Year. ii) The Court To Make A Matter Of Record The Full Exemption Racial Profiling Report For Norman Colyer, Constable, Precinct 1.

iii) The Court To Consider And Approve The Bond For The County Court At Law Judge.

The Court Will Consider And Act On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll And Financial Statements.

The Court To Consider Approving Grants.

The Court To Consider Accepting Donations.

The Court To Consider Contracts.

i) The Court To Consider And Approve The Genesis eBONDS Licensing And Service Provider Agreement. ii) The Court To Consider And Approve The Breathing Air Compressor Service Agreement With Hoyt Breathing Air Products/Dival Safety And

Hopkins County Fire Department.

The Court Will Consider And Act On Personnel Matters.

The Court To Consider Disposal Of Asset Request.

The Court To Approve Resolutions And Proclamations.

i) The Court To Consider, Approve And Adopt The Resolution Of Support For County Motor Fuel Tax Exemption.

The Court To Adjourn.

NOTICE OF WORK SESSION(S)

TIME: Immediately Following The Regular Hopkins County Commissioners’ Court Session

ORDER OF BUSINESS

The Court To Meet With Marshal Endsley To Discuss The County Fire Department Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.

The Court To Meet With Sheriff Lewis Tatum To Discuss The Sheriff Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.

The Court To Meet With Sara Allen, Texas Agrilife Extension Service Disaster Assessment And Recovery Agent.

The Court To Discuss All County Claims With TAC Consultants.

The Court To Meet With Steve Hudson.

Budget Work Session(s).

NOTICE OF WORK SESSION(S)

DATE: Monday, January 8, 2024

TIME: 6:00 P.M.

PLACE: The Hopkins County Fire Station Located At 1286 Texas Street, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482

ORDER OF BUSINESS