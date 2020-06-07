Hopkins County Commissioners Court Meeting And Work Session June 8, 2020

NOTICE OF REGULAR MEETING
TIME: 9:00 am
DATE: Monday, June 8, 2020
PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At
118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.
- Invocation
- Pledge Of Allegiance To The Flag
- AMERICAN FLAG:
- TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”
The Following Items Will Be Considered By Commissioners’ Court For Discussion And/Or Action:
The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal And/Or Personnel Matters.
ORDER OF BUSINESS
- The Court To Declare A Quorum.
- Consent Agenda.
- i) Approve Previous Meeting Minutes.
- ii) Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities:
- The Court To Consider And Approve A Notification From Wood County Electric Cooperative Of Service Hookup Provided At 1862 CR 2390 In Precinct 2.
- The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Farmers Electric Cooperative, Inc. To Construct Electrical Power Distribution Facilities Which Will Cross County Road 1175 Which Is Located 800 Feet From CR 1174 In Precinct 1.
- The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Farmers Electric Cooperative, Inc. To Construct Electrical Power Distribution Facilities Which Will Cross County Road 4772 Which Is Located 0.5 Miles From CR 4768 In Precinct 4.
- The Court To Consider And Approve A Notification From American Electric Power Company Utility Service Connections Provided At 1362 CR 2391 In Precinct 2.
- The Court To Consider Citizens Comments.
- Other County Business.
- i) The Court To Consider And Accept Bids For The Purchase Of Granitized Road Materials For Hopkins County.
- ii) The Court To Consider And Approve An Application And Petition To Close And Abandon A Portion Of The Right Of Way Of County Road 3531 Of Precinct 3.
- The Court To Consider Approving Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers.
- The Court Will Consider And Act-On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll, and Financial Statements.
- The Court To Consider Approving Grants.
- The Court To Consider Accepting Donations.
- The Court To Consider Contracts.
- The Court Will Consider And Act-On Personnel Matters.
- The Court To Consider Disposal Of Asset Request.
- The Court To Approve Resolutions And Proclamations.
- The Court To Adjourn.
NOTICE OF WORK SESSION(S)
DATE: Monday, June 8, 2020
TIME: Beginning Immediately Following The Regular Hopkins County Commissioners’ Court Session
PLACE: Meeting Room Located On The Third Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At 118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.
- The Court To Meet With Chief Endsley To Discuss The County Fire Department Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements, and Repairs.
- The Court To Meet With Sheriff Lewis Tatum To Discuss The Sheriff Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements, and Repairs.
- Budget Work Session(s).