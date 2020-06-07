Hopkins County Commissioners Court Meeting And Work Session June 8, 2020

NOTICE OF REGULAR MEETING

TIME: 9:00 am

DATE: Monday, June 8, 2020

PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At

118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

Invocation Pledge Of Allegiance To The Flag AMERICAN FLAG: TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”

The Following Items Will Be Considered By Commissioners’ Court For Discussion And/Or Action:

The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal And/Or Personnel Matters.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

The Court To Declare A Quorum.

Consent Agenda.

i) Approve Previous Meeting Minutes. ii) Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities: The Court To Consider And Approve A Notification From Wood County Electric Cooperative Of Service Hookup Provided At 1862 CR 2390 In Precinct 2. The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Farmers Electric Cooperative, Inc. To Construct Electrical Power Distribution Facilities Which Will Cross County Road 1175 Which Is Located 800 Feet From CR 1174 In Precinct 1. The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Farmers Electric Cooperative, Inc. To Construct Electrical Power Distribution Facilities Which Will Cross County Road 4772 Which Is Located 0.5 Miles From CR 4768 In Precinct 4. The Court To Consider And Approve A Notification From American Electric Power Company Utility Service Connections Provided At 1362 CR 2391 In Precinct 2.

The Court To Consider Citizens Comments.

Other County Business.

i) The Court To Consider And Accept Bids For The Purchase Of Granitized Road Materials For Hopkins County. ii) The Court To Consider And Approve An Application And Petition To Close And Abandon A Portion Of The Right Of Way Of County Road 3531 Of Precinct 3.

The Court To Consider Approving Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers.

The Court Will Consider And Act-On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll, and Financial Statements.

The Court To Consider Approving Grants.

The Court To Consider Accepting Donations.

The Court To Consider Contracts.

The Court Will Consider And Act-On Personnel Matters.

The Court To Consider Disposal Of Asset Request.

The Court To Approve Resolutions And Proclamations.

The Court To Adjourn.

NOTICE OF WORK SESSION(S)

DATE: Monday, June 8, 2020

TIME: Beginning Immediately Following The Regular Hopkins County Commissioners’ Court Session

PLACE: Meeting Room Located On The Third Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At 118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

The Court To Meet With Chief Endsley To Discuss The County Fire Department Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements, and Repairs.

The Court To Meet With Sheriff Lewis Tatum To Discuss The Sheriff Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements, and Repairs.