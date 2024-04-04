Hopkins County Commissioners Court Meeting and Work Session Tuesday 04.09

DATE: Tuesday, April 9, 2024
PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At
118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.
- Invocation
- Pledge Of Allegiance To The Flag
- AMERICAN FLAG:
- TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”
The Following Items Will Be Considered By Commissioners’ Court For Discussion And/Or Action:
The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal And/Or Personnel Matters.
ORDER OF BUSINESS
- The Court To Declare A Quorum.
- Consent Agenda.
- i) Approve Previous Meeting Minutes.
- a) Regular Meeting – 3/25/2024 Work Session – 3/25/2024 Work Session – 4/3/2024
- ii) Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities:
- The Court To Consider Citizens Comments.
- Other County Business.
- i) The Court To Swear In Dr. Darrell Pierce As Hopkins County Health Authority.
- ii) Marshal Endsley To Present An Overview Of The April 8, 2024 Solar Eclipse Event Through Homeland Security.
- iii) The Court To Consider And Approve Purchase From Holt Cat For A Catepillar 140 Motorgrader Under The Sourcewell Contract For Precinct 4.
- iv) The Court To Consider And Approve Lease Purchase Finance Quotes For The Caterpillar 140 Motorgrader For Precinct 4.
- v) The Court To Make A Matter Of Record The Event Action Plan/Incident Action Plan For Solar Eclipse 2024.
- vi) The Court To Consider And Approve The Preliminary Plat For The North Addition.
- vii) The Court To Consider And Approve The Amended Preliminary Plat For Arbala Addition.
- viii) The Court To Consider And Approve The Preliminary Plat For Spring Ranch.
- ix) The Court To Make A Matter Of Record The Hotel Motel Occupancy Tax That Applies To All Hotels And Short Term Rentals Within Hopkins County.
- The Court To Consider And Approve Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers.
- The Court Will Consider And Act On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll And Financial Statements.
- The Court To Consider Approving Grants.
- The Court To Consider Accepting Donations.
- The Court To Consider Contracts.
- The Court Will Consider And Act On Personnel Matters.
- The Court To Consider Disposal Of Asset Request.
- The Court To Approve Resolutions And Proclamations.
- i) The Court To Proclaim The Month Of April As Child Abuse Prevention Month For Hopkins County.
- The Court To Adjourn.
TIME: Immediately Following The Regular Hopkins County Commissioners’ Court Session
PLACE: Meeting Room Located On The Third Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At 118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.
ORDER OF BUSINESS
- The Court To Meet With Marshal Endsley To Discuss The County Fire Department Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.
- The Court To Meet With Sheriff Lewis Tatum To Discuss The Sheriff Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.
- The Court To Discuss Airbnbs.
- Budget Work Session(s).