Hopkins County Commissioners Court Meeting and Work Session Tuesday 04.09

DATE: Tuesday, April 9, 2024

PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At

118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

Invocation Pledge Of Allegiance To The Flag

AMERICAN FLAG: TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”

The Following Items Will Be Considered By Commissioners’ Court For Discussion And/Or Action:

The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal And/Or Personnel Matters.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

The Court To Declare A Quorum.

Consent Agenda.

i) Approve Previous Meeting Minutes. a) Regular Meeting – 3/25/2024 Work Session – 3/25/2024 Work Session – 4/3/2024 ii) Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities:

The Court To Consider Citizens Comments.

Other County Business.

i) The Court To Swear In Dr. Darrell Pierce As Hopkins County Health Authority. ii) Marshal Endsley To Present An Overview Of The April 8, 2024 Solar Eclipse Event Through Homeland Security.

iii) The Court To Consider And Approve Purchase From Holt Cat For A Catepillar 140 Motorgrader Under The Sourcewell Contract For Precinct 4.

iv) The Court To Consider And Approve Lease Purchase Finance Quotes For The Caterpillar 140 Motorgrader For Precinct 4. v) The Court To Make A Matter Of Record The Event Action Plan/Incident Action Plan For Solar Eclipse 2024. vi) The Court To Consider And Approve The Preliminary Plat For The North Addition.

vii) The Court To Consider And Approve The Amended Preliminary Plat For Arbala Addition.

The Court To Consider And Approve The Amended Preliminary Plat For Arbala Addition. viii) The Court To Consider And Approve The Preliminary Plat For Spring Ranch.

ix) The Court To Make A Matter Of Record The Hotel Motel Occupancy Tax That Applies To All Hotels And Short Term Rentals Within Hopkins County.

The Court To Consider And Approve Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers.

The Court Will Consider And Act On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll And Financial Statements.

The Court To Consider Approving Grants.

The Court To Consider Accepting Donations.

The Court To Consider Contracts.

The Court Will Consider And Act On Personnel Matters.

The Court To Consider Disposal Of Asset Request.

The Court To Approve Resolutions And Proclamations.

i) The Court To Proclaim The Month Of April As Child Abuse Prevention Month For Hopkins County.

The Court To Adjourn.

TIME: Immediately Following The Regular Hopkins County Commissioners’ Court Session

PLACE: Meeting Room Located On The Third Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At 118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

The Court To Meet With Marshal Endsley To Discuss The County Fire Department Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.

The Court To Meet With Sheriff Lewis Tatum To Discuss The Sheriff Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.

The Court To Discuss Airbnbs.