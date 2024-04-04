What’s New At Riders Field In 2024

FRISCO, Texas (April 4, 2024) – The Frisco RoughRiders, Double-A affiliate of the World Series champion Texas Rangers, have plenty of new additions to the fan experience in 2024!

Stadium Upgrades:

Lazy River

Our friends at Axis Custom Pools have been hard at work getting the World Famous Lazy River better than ever for the 2024 season. Fans will enjoy brand new tile and plaster while they float around and enjoy the most unique view in professional sports.

LED Stadium Lights

The RoughRiders are upgrading their stadium lights to brand new, state-of-the-art LED ballpark lights. This will allow fans to enjoy RoughRiders baseball at night in crisp lighting. The LEDs will also be synchronized during home runs and fireworks shows.

New Landscaping

Pro Lawn Care and the RoughRiders have completely redone the landscaping around the ballpark. This has returned the areas on the outer concourse back to the original “park within a park” that defines the Riders Field experience.

Renovations

Home Clubhouse: The home clubhouse has been renovated to be more spacious and have more meeting space for the players and coaches.

Food and Beverage:

Big Stick Blonde

The RoughRiders-themed beer is making its way back to the diamond. Brewed by Texas-based Revolver Brewing, this light beer is sure to quench your thirst. This year, it’s making its debut in a 16oz can as well as draft at multiple bar locations throughout the ballpark.

Chappell Hill Sausage Cart

New to the Riders Field concession lineup this year is the Chappell Hill Sausage Cart. A family-owned business just west of Houston, serving up varieties of smoked link sausages and brats. Featured menu items will include smoked brats, jalapeño cheddar sausage and a hatch green chili and cheese sausage. The concession cart will be located by the Home Plate Gate.

Smokey Denmarks

A new hot dog is coming to Riders Field! A 100% beef hardwood smoked hot dog courtesy of Smokey Denmark’s Smoked Meats Co. will be available at concession stands all season long. Smokey Denmark is an Austin-based family-owned sausage company that’s been in business since 1964.

Concessions Items

This year, the concessions feature brand new healthier items, including the new Vegan Sweet & Sour Bowl at the Ono Pacific stand.

Fans can also enjoy the Roasted Vegetable Quesadilla at Rojo’s, the Grilled Vegetable Philly at the new Frisco Philly’s cart and even a new Gluten & Dairy Free Brownie offering at the Sweet Spot.

Members Discounts:

Events:

Eclipse Event

Experience history at our solar eclipse viewing event on April 8 at Riders Field with live music, RoughRiders team meet & greet and fun activities. $10 tickets include glasses and a voucher for a RoughRiders opening-week game April 9-14.

While total solar eclipses take place somewhere on Earth every 18 months, the likelihood of one happening at a specific location is estimated to be once every 360 to 410 years. Frisco is in that path of totality in 2024, making our city a perfect spot to see the full eclipse for almost three minutes.

Join us for a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Cinco de Mayo Tacos & Tequila

May 5th will feature 2 Chainz, Juvenile, Travis Porter and live Lucha Libre wrestling in addition to great food and drinks. More information can be found by visiting the official their official website here.

Battle for Dallas

On June 22nd, join us at Riders Field for a Celebrity Softball Game with players from the Dallas Cowboys and Dallas Stars and other celebrities!

Anand Bazaar (Aug 31st)

Help us celebrate the 77th year of India’s Independence on August 31st with the Anand Bazaar! The event will feature patriotic songs and dances, food and traditional Indian themes.

Celebrity Softball Game

On October 5th, join us at Riders Field for a Celebrity Softball Game with local legends and other celebrities!

About the RoughRiders

