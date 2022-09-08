Hopkins County Commissioners Court Meeting, Work Session Agendas For Monday 09.12

NOTICE OF REGULAR MEETING

TIME: 9:00 A.M.

DATE: Monday, September 12, 2022

PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At

118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

Invocation Pledge Of Allegiance To The Flag

AMERICAN FLAG: TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”

The Following Items Will Be Considered By Commissioners’ Court For Discussion And/Or Action:

The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal And/Or Personnel Matters.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

The Court To Declare A Quorum.

Consent Agenda.

i) Approve Previous Meeting Minutes. Regular Meeting – 7/22/2022 Work Session – 8/15/2022 Work Session – 8/16/2022

Regular Meeting – 8/8/2022 Work Session – 8/29/2022

ii) Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities: a) The Court To Consider And Approve Requests From Farmers Electric Cooperative, Inc. To Construct Electrical Power Distribution

Facilities Which Will Cross County Road 1181 And Two Locations On County Road 1126 Located In Precinct 1, County 2436 Located

In Precinct 2 And County Road 3372 Located In Precinct 3.

b) The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Spectrum/Charter To Construct And Placement Of Underground Conduit And Fiber On County Road 2339 Which Is Located In Precinct 2.

The Court To Consider Citizens Comments.

Other County Business.

i) The Court To Hold A Public Hearing On The Establishing Of The Reinvestment Zone For By And Between The Hopkins County, Texas, And Pine Forest Hybrid I, LLC. ii) The Court To Consider And Approve The Reinvestment Zone For The Expansion Of Pine Forest Solar I, LLC And Pine Forest Hybrid I, LLC.

iii) The Court To Consider And Take Possible Action On A Resolution Of Intent To Establish The Hopkins County PACE Program.

iv) The Court To Consider And Approve The Plan For Short Term Rental Communities. v) The Court To Consider And Approve The Permit To Construct Access Driveway Facilities On County Roads.

The Court To Consider And Approve Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers.

The Court Will Consider And Act On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll And Financial Statements.

The Court To Consider Approving Grants.

The Court To Consider Accepting Donations.

i) The Court To Accept The Donation Of 0.08 Acre Lot Located In Precinct 4.

The Court To Consider Contracts.

i) The Court To Consider And Approve The Financing Agreement For 5 Tahoes For The Sheriff’s Department To Be Financed Through

The American National Leading Company.

ii) The Court To Consider And Approve The Lease Of A Printer/Copier From Datamax For The Hopkins County Jail.

The Court Will Consider And Act On Personnel Matters.

The Court To Consider Disposal Of Asset Request.

The Court To Approve Resolutions And Proclamations.

i) The Court To Proclaim Constitution Week.

The Court To Adjourn.

WORK SESSION ORDER OF BUSINESS

The Court To Meet With Marshal Endsley To Discuss The County Fire Department Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.

The Court To Meet With Sheriff Lewis Tatum To Discuss The Sheriff Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.

The Court To Meet With Tom Glosup.