Hopkins County Commissioners Court Work Session 03.30.20
Hopkins County Commissioners Court Work Session 03.30.20

37 mins ago

 

NOTICE OF WORK SESSION(S)

 

DATE:           Monday, March 30, 2020

TIME:            9:00 A.M.

PLACE:         Meeting Room Located On The Third Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At 118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

 

 

ORDER OF BUSINESS

 

 

  1. The Court To Meet With Tom Glosup To Discuss Maintenance Of County Buildings And The Construction Of The Courtroom Annex Adjacent To The Law Enforcement Center.

 

  1. The Court To Meet With Chief Endsley To Discuss The County Fire Department Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.

 

  1. The Court To Meet With Sheriff Lewis Tatum To Discuss The Sheriff Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.

 

  1. Budget Work Session(s).

 

