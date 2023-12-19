Hopkins County Commissioners Meeting And Work Session Agendas

TIME: 9:00 A.M.

DATE: Friday, December 22, 2023

Invocation Pledge Of Allegiance To The Flag

AMERICAN FLAG: TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”

The Following Items Will Be Considered By Commissioners’ Court For Discussion And/Or Action:

The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal And/Or Personnel Matters.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

The Court To Declare A Quorum.

Consent Agenda.

i) Approve Previous Meeting Minutes. ii) Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities: a) The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Farmers Electric Cooperative To Construct Electrical Power Distribution

Facilities Which Will Cross County Roads 4764.

The Court To Consider Citizens Comments.

Other County Business.

i) The County Extension Agent(s) To Report On The Activities Of The Agri-Life Extension Office. ii) The Court To Make A Matter Of Record The 11/20/2023 Specifications And Estimations Submitted By Williams Air Conditioning/Heating For The Hopkins County Fire Station.

iii) The Court To Consider And Approve The Preliminary Plat For Meadows At Deer Crossing.

iv) The Court To Consider And Approve The Preliminary Plat For The North Addition. v) The Court To Make A Matter Of Record The Monthly Reports Of The County Offices.

The Court To Consider And Approve Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers.

The Court Will Consider And Act On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll And Financial Statements.

The Court To Consider Approving Grants.

The Court To Consider Accepting Donations.

The Court To Consider Contracts.

The Court Will Consider And Act On Personnel Matters.

The Court To Consider Disposal Of Asset Request.

The Court To Approve Resolutions And Proclamations.

The Court To Recess Into Executive Session Pursuant To Section(s) 551.074 And 551.0745 Of The Texas Government Code To Discuss Personnel Matter.

The Court To Reconvene To Open Session To Consider Action, If Any, On Items Discussed In Executive Session.

The Court To Adjourn.

Work Session

TIME: Immediately Following The Regular Hopkins County Commissioners’ Court Session

PLACE: Meeting Room Located On The Third Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At 118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

ORDER OF BUSINESS