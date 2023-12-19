Hopkins County Commissioners Meeting And Work Session Agendas

TIME: 9:00 A.M.
DATE: Friday, December 22, 2023
- Invocation
- Pledge Of Allegiance To The Flag
- AMERICAN FLAG:
- TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”
The Following Items Will Be Considered By Commissioners’ Court For Discussion And/Or Action:
The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal And/Or Personnel Matters.
ORDER OF BUSINESS
- The Court To Declare A Quorum.
- Consent Agenda.
- i) Approve Previous Meeting Minutes.
- ii) Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities:
- a) The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Farmers Electric Cooperative To Construct Electrical Power Distribution
Facilities Which Will Cross County Roads 4764.
- The Court To Consider Citizens Comments.
- Other County Business.
- i) The County Extension Agent(s) To Report On The Activities Of The Agri-Life Extension Office.
- ii) The Court To Make A Matter Of Record The 11/20/2023 Specifications And Estimations Submitted By Williams Air Conditioning/Heating For The Hopkins County Fire Station.
- iii) The Court To Consider And Approve The Preliminary Plat For Meadows At Deer Crossing.
- iv) The Court To Consider And Approve The Preliminary Plat For The North Addition.
- v) The Court To Make A Matter Of Record The Monthly Reports Of The County Offices.
- The Court To Consider And Approve Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers.
- The Court Will Consider And Act On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll And Financial Statements.
- The Court To Consider Approving Grants.
- The Court To Consider Accepting Donations.
- The Court To Consider Contracts.
- The Court Will Consider And Act On Personnel Matters.
- The Court To Consider Disposal Of Asset Request.
- The Court To Approve Resolutions And Proclamations.
- The Court To Recess Into Executive Session Pursuant To Section(s) 551.074 And 551.0745 Of The Texas Government Code To Discuss Personnel Matter.
- The Court To Reconvene To Open Session To Consider Action, If Any, On Items Discussed In Executive Session.
- The Court To Adjourn.
Work Session
TIME: Immediately Following The Regular Hopkins County Commissioners’ Court Session
PLACE: Meeting Room Located On The Third Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At 118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.
ORDER OF BUSINESS
- The Court To Meet With Marshal Endsley To Discuss The County Fire Department Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.
- The Court To Meet With Sheriff Lewis Tatum To Discuss The Sheriff Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.
- The Court To To Meet With The General Manager Of The Hopkins County Civic Center, To Discuss The Civic Center Events, Repair And Improvements And A Review Of Revenues And Expenditures.
- The Court To Meet With The Environmental Inspector To Discuss Environmental Concerns.
- The Court To Meet With The Northeast Texas Regional Mobility Authority.
- The Court To Discuss County Motor Fuel Tax Exemption.
- Budget Work Session(s).