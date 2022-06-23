Hopkins County Commissioners Meeting, Work Session Agendas 06.27

TIME: 9:00 A.M.

DATE: Monday, June 27, 2022

PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At

118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

Invocation Pledge Of Allegiance To The Flag

AMERICAN FLAG: TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”

The Following Items Will Be Considered By Commissioners’ Court For Discussion And/Or Action:

The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal And/Or Personnel Matters.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

The Court To Declare A Quorum.

Consent Agenda.

i) Approve Previous Meeting Minutes. a) Work Session – 5/18/2022 Regular Meeting – 6-10-2022 Work Session – 6-10-2022 ii) Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities: a) The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Farmers Electric Cooperative To Construct Electrical Power Distribution Facilities Which Will Cross County Road 1127 Which Is Located 582 Feet South Of FM 2653 South In Precinct 1. b) The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Spectrum/Charter To Construct And Placement Of Underground Conduit And Fiber On County Road 3513, 3516, 3517, 3518, 3519 And 3520 Which Is Located In Precinct 3.

The Court To Consider Citizens Comments.

Other County Business.

i) The County Extension Agent(s) To Report On The Activities Of The Agri-Life Extension Office. ii) The Court To Consider And Approve The Ordinance For Automotive Wrecking And Salvage Yards.

iii) The Court To Consider And Approve The Preliminary Plat Of Rio Estates.

iv) The Court To Make A Matter Of Record The Monthly Reports From County Offices

The Court To Consider And Approve Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers.

The Court Will Consider And Act On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll And Financial Statements.

The Court To Consider Approving Grants.

The Court To Consider Accepting Donations.

The Court To Consider Contracts.

i) The Court To Consider And Approve The Agreement With Hoyt Breathing Air.

The Court Will Consider And Act On Personnel Matters.

i) The Court To Consider And Approve The 2022 – 2023 Alternate Plan Proposal For The Employees Of Hopkins County From Texas Association Of Counties – Health And Employee Benefits Pool.

The Court To Consider Disposal Of Asset Request.

The Court To Approve Resolutions And Proclamations.

The Court To Recess Into Executive Session Pursuant To Sections 551.074 And 551.0745 Of The Texas Government Code To Discuss Personnel Matter(s).

The Court To Reconvene To Open Session To Consider Action, If Any, On Items Discussed In Executive Session.

The Court To Adjourn.

NOTICE OF WORK SESSION(S)

DATE: Monday, June 27, 2022 – Friday, July 1, 2022

TIME: 9:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M. Daily

PLACE: Meeting Room Located On The Third Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At 118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

The Court To Meet With Marshal Endsley To Discuss The County Fire Department Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.

The Court To Meet With Sheriff Lewis Tatum To Discuss The Sheriff Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.

The Court To Meet With The General Manager Of The Hopkins County Civic Center, To Discuss The Civic Center Events, Repair And Improvements And A Review Of Revenues And Expenditures.

The Court To Discuss Culverts In The County.

The Court To Meet With Tom Glosup.