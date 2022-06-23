Hopkins County Commissioners Meeting, Work Session Agendas 06.27

TIME: 9:00 A.M.
DATE: Monday, June 27, 2022
PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At
118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.
- Invocation
- Pledge Of Allegiance To The Flag
- AMERICAN FLAG:
- TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”
The Following Items Will Be Considered By Commissioners’ Court For Discussion And/Or Action:
The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal And/Or Personnel Matters.
ORDER OF BUSINESS
- The Court To Declare A Quorum.
- Consent Agenda.
- i) Approve Previous Meeting Minutes.
- a) Work Session – 5/18/2022 Regular Meeting – 6-10-2022 Work Session – 6-10-2022
- ii) Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities:
- a) The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Farmers Electric Cooperative To Construct Electrical Power Distribution Facilities Which Will Cross County Road 1127 Which Is Located 582 Feet South Of FM 2653 South In Precinct 1.
- b) The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Spectrum/Charter To Construct And Placement Of Underground Conduit And Fiber On County Road 3513, 3516, 3517, 3518, 3519 And 3520 Which Is Located In Precinct 3.
- The Court To Consider Citizens Comments.
- Other County Business.
- i) The County Extension Agent(s) To Report On The Activities Of The Agri-Life Extension Office.
- ii) The Court To Consider And Approve The Ordinance For Automotive Wrecking And Salvage Yards.
- iii) The Court To Consider And Approve The Preliminary Plat Of Rio Estates.
- iv) The Court To Make A Matter Of Record The Monthly Reports From County Offices
- The Court To Consider And Approve Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers.
- The Court Will Consider And Act On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll And Financial Statements.
- The Court To Consider Approving Grants.
- The Court To Consider Accepting Donations.
- The Court To Consider Contracts.
- i) The Court To Consider And Approve The Agreement With Hoyt Breathing Air.
- The Court Will Consider And Act On Personnel Matters.
- i) The Court To Consider And Approve The 2022 – 2023 Alternate Plan Proposal For The Employees Of Hopkins County From Texas Association Of Counties – Health And Employee Benefits Pool.
- The Court To Consider Disposal Of Asset Request.
- The Court To Approve Resolutions And Proclamations.
- The Court To Recess Into Executive Session Pursuant To Sections 551.074 And 551.0745 Of The Texas Government Code To Discuss Personnel Matter(s).
- The Court To Reconvene To Open Session To Consider Action, If Any, On Items Discussed In Executive Session.
- The Court To Adjourn.
NOTICE OF WORK SESSION(S)
DATE: Monday, June 27, 2022 – Friday, July 1, 2022
TIME: 9:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M. Daily
PLACE: Meeting Room Located On The Third Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At 118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.
ORDER OF BUSINESS
- The Court To Meet With Marshal Endsley To Discuss The County Fire Department Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.
- The Court To Meet With Sheriff Lewis Tatum To Discuss The Sheriff Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.
- The Court To Meet With The General Manager Of The Hopkins County Civic Center, To Discuss The Civic Center Events, Repair And Improvements And A Review Of Revenues And Expenditures.
- The Court To Discuss Culverts In The County.
- The Court To Meet With Tom Glosup.
- Hopkins County 2022- 2023 Budget Work Session(s).