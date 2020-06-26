" /> Hopkins County Coronavirus Report 06.26.20 – EastTexasRadio.com
42 mins ago

 

Hopkins County Judge Robert Newsom reported Friday evening that only 1 new COVID 19 case was reported in the county for a total of 52 positive test reports.  The good news – 41 patients have now recovered, so the number of active cases is only 11.  There were NO deaths from the virus.  State officials met with the Hopkins County health authority and made the determination that the previously reported death  was from other unrelated medical conditions. Judge Newsom told us that restaurants in Hopkins County are still allowed to open at 75%  capacity. Bars are required to close, but may offer delivery or curbside pickup.

