Sulphur Springs Police Chief Jason Ricketson reported 4 new cases of COVID 19 Thursday night in Hopkins County. That brings the totals to 77 confirmed cases, 50 recovered and 27 active cases. 2 patients are in the COVID unit atChristus-Mother Frances Hospital in Sulphur Springs. One of the hospitalized patients is from Hopkins County and 1 from another county. There are no deaths reported.