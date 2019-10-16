Morrell banner
cypress basin hospice
Momentum Motorsports Factory Clearance 2019
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Pilgrim’s Pride Jobs Header Oct. 2019
Hess Lawn Mower Header

Hopkins County Fall Festival Arts And Crafts Applications Still Available

4 hours ago

Applications are still open for the Hopkins County Fall Festival Arts & Crafts Show. It features hand-crafted items to sell on Friday and Saturday, October 25 and 26, at the Sulphur Springs High School. Both inside and outside spaces are available. Set up will be Friday, October 25, starting at 7:30 am. The hours for the Arts & Crafts Show are from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm on Friday, and 9:00 am to 4:00 pm on Saturday. You do not have to be from Hopkins County to have a space. For guidelines and a copy of the application, please contact the Hopkins County Extension Office at 903-885-3443, or drop by 1200 W. Houston Street, in Sulphur Springs.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved                                     