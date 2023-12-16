Hopkins County Healthcare Foundation Gala Made Possible by Volunteers

Press Release by Kayla Price

Sulphur Springs, Texas – The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation’s Annual Gala is one of the largest, most successful events held in Hopkins County. With an annual net income in the mid-$200,000 range, it has helped the Foundation become one of the largest non-profit contributors to the public good in the area.

With a small army of volunteers, be they Foundation Board members or volunteers at large, this successful fundraising event has proven its ability to respond to challenges as evidenced by the 15th annual Gala held during Covid. It cleverly turned into a remote Gala with the theme Gala Unmasked. Supporters watched from home as they bid on amazing items including a Jeep Wrangler that was donated by Scott Nottingham at Sulphur Springs Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram.

Even in good years, the Gala is a massive undertaking. Making arrangements for a fun-filled event for approximately 500 people can be a daunting task, but adding in the fundraising aspect adds more challenges.

For the past two years, Carolyn McKinney has headed the Silent Auction committee. With planning and meetings starting soon after the last Gala is finished, volunteers are dedicated individuals.

“We have an amazing group of committee members who believe in what we are doing. They each are community leaders who have contacts with local businesses and network with them to bring a great variety of items and experiences for donors to bid on,” says Carolyn.

She adds, “Of course, we are so appreciative to these volunteers for sharing their time and wisdom to make the silent auction successful each year.”

Volunteers also serve as Gala committee members and chairs. The upcoming Gala is under the chairmanship of Kim and John Sellers. Past events have been chaired by husband and wife teams, friends, sisters, and multi-generations of a family, with each year’s chairs bringing their own spin to the event.

Foundation Chair Maleta Reynolds reflects on the impact the Gala has had on Hopkins County healthcare. “What started 18 years ago as a possibility for making a local impact has turned into a community necessity. Through this event, the Foundation has been able to fund 31 different types of equipment and facilities to benefit the health of our community. Without the help of dedicated volunteers, it would not have been possible.”

Individual tickets, tables, and sponsorships are still available at the Gala website, LOLGala2024.GiveSmart.com. Live and silent auction items will be added, so check the site often.

The Foundation is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization that raises money to improve the health of Hopkins County residents.

For additional information, please contact the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation at 903-438-4799 or kayla.price@christushealth.org.

###

Photo: Volunteers John Sellers (foreground) and Craig Roberts (on stage) run the 2018 Gala Heads and Tails Game. Both men have volunteered with the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation’s Gala for many years.