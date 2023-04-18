Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Hess Lawn Mower Header

Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Hopkins County Law Enforcement Center

Joshua Ray Back was arrested Monday on three counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child. Officials have not released further details about the case, and bond information was unavailable. Back remains in the Hopkins County Jail.

Deputies arrested Rene Gene Case Monday for Possession of a Controlled Substance. They have not set her bond amount, and she remains in the Hopkins County Jail.

Frances Charline Lee-Cole was arrested Monday for Theft of More than $2,500 but less than $30,000. They have not set her bond, and she remains in the Hopkins County Jail.

Malcolm Xavier Wilson was arrested Monday in Lamar County. Hopkins County had a warrant for him for Violation of Probation for Possession of more than four but less than 200 grams of a controlled substance. They transported him to the Hopkins County Jail. They have not announced his bond amount.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved                                     