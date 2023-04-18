Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Joshua Ray Back was arrested Monday on three counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child. Officials have not released further details about the case, and bond information was unavailable. Back remains in the Hopkins County Jail.

Deputies arrested Rene Gene Case Monday for Possession of a Controlled Substance. They have not set her bond amount, and she remains in the Hopkins County Jail.

Frances Charline Lee-Cole was arrested Monday for Theft of More than $2,500 but less than $30,000. They have not set her bond, and she remains in the Hopkins County Jail.

Malcolm Xavier Wilson was arrested Monday in Lamar County. Hopkins County had a warrant for him for Violation of Probation for Possession of more than four but less than 200 grams of a controlled substance. They transported him to the Hopkins County Jail. They have not announced his bond amount.