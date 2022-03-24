Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Jesus Escobedo-Fernandez

Hopkins County Deputies arrested 25-year-old Jesus Escobedo-Fernandez at a Sulphur Springs residence for bond forfeiture on two charges. The charges were for the manufacture and delivery of two different types of narcotics, and his new bond is $140,000.

Melton Medina-Tuirubiates

State Troopers stopped a vehicle on Hwy 19 for a traffic violation. They discovered the passenger, 49-year-old Melton Medina-Tuirubiates of Sulphur Springs, had an outstanding warrant for violation of probation on a possession of a controlled substance charge. There is no bond, and he remains in the Hopkins County Jail.