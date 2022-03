Next month, virtual and in-person registration starts for Sulphur Springs ISD Head Start and pre-kindergarten registration. All families with eligible children must still provide the same required documentation. Head Start and pre-K programs are inside Douglass Early Childhood Learning Center on Calvert Street. All families must meet income qualifications, and applicant children must be three or four years of age on or before September 1, 2022, to apply. For more information, call 903-885-2153.