Tycethia Dijon Hale was booked into the Hopkins County jail Wednesday on two U.S. Marshals’ warrants. She’s charged with terrorist threats and an unspecified weapons offense. They have not set a bond.

Nicholas Hameed Sadeh was arrested Wednesday for violating his probation for felony Bail Jumping and Failure to Appear. They did not release any other information. At last report, he was in the Hopkins County Jail.