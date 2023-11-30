The Hopkins County Blue Santa Toy Drive wraps up its final drive on Thursday and Friday, November 30 and December 1, in the Walmart parking lot from 7:00 am until 7:00 pm. The Blue Santa organization aims to provide toys for underprivileged children in Hopkins County. They vet the families benefitting from the toy drive through the CanHelp organization. They derive financial support for the organization from an annual financial and physical toy drive.

Blue Santa will also be in the Sulphur Springs Lions Club Electric Christmas Parade. Blue Sant will collect toys during the parade and on Friday Night’s Celebration Plaza.

One of the highlights of the Annual Blue Santa Toy Drive in Sulphur Springs is the famous BBQ Sandwich lunch prepared by Pastor C.J. Duffey. You can order the chopped brisket sandwich lunch by C.J. Duffey for Thursday and Friday by texting or calling 430-252-9096. Of course, you can also come by the Walmart Parking lot to pick up your order and make a toy or monetary donation.