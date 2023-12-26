Sandlin Header 2022
Mark Patrick Header 2020
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Denny’s Paris Header
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header Duplicate
Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header

Titus County Jail Bookings

 

Britney Itzaely Delarosa

Twenty-two-year-old Britney Itzaely Delarosa was arrested in Titus County on a Lamar County warrant for Criminal Mischief  valued at more than $2500  but less than $30,000. She’s being held in the Titus County jail in lieu of $5,000 bond.

Donald Milton West

Forty-year-old Donald Milton West was arrested in Titus County for Possession of more than 4 oz but less than 5 pounds of Marijuana and warrants from Camp County for Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle and Failure to Appear. Bond was set at $25,000 on the Marijuana charge and denied on the Camp County warrants.

Steven Wayne Block,Jr was arrested on Christmas Day in Titus County on a warrant for Unlawful Possession of a Catalytic Converter. NO bond amount was set.  mugshot not available

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT SHEILA WADE AT SHEILA@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved