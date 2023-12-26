Titus County Jail Bookings

Twenty-two-year-old Britney Itzaely Delarosa was arrested in Titus County on a Lamar County warrant for Criminal Mischief valued at more than $2500 but less than $30,000. She’s being held in the Titus County jail in lieu of $5,000 bond.

Forty-year-old Donald Milton West was arrested in Titus County for Possession of more than 4 oz but less than 5 pounds of Marijuana and warrants from Camp County for Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle and Failure to Appear. Bond was set at $25,000 on the Marijuana charge and denied on the Camp County warrants.

Steven Wayne Block,Jr was arrested on Christmas Day in Titus County on a warrant for Unlawful Possession of a Catalytic Converter. NO bond amount was set. mugshot not available