Hopkins County Law Enforcement Center

Jeremy Allen Akers and Justin Karl Kroening were arrested Saturday for Possession of More than four but less than 200 grams of a Controlled Substance. They were in the Hopkins County Jail. It’s uncertain if the arrests are related.

Lucio Chavez was arrested Sunday for Possession of More than one but less than four grams of a Controlled Substance. They also charged him with Public Intoxication, and he is in the Hopkins County Jail.