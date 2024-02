Four Sulphur Springs ISD Athletes have signed letters of intent for college scholarships. Football quarterback Brady Driver will attend Lamar University in Beaumont, Austin Chaney, a defensive back, will go to Texas A&M-Commerce, Wildcat linebacker Braxton Wall will go to Missouri University of Science and Technology, and Wildcat Soccer star Garrett Robinson has signed with FC Odisea, an elite international soccer academy, in Castellon, Spain.