Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Hopkins County Law Enforcement Center

Erica Lizabeth Sanchez was arrested in Hopkins County for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Forgery of a Financial Instrument and a misdemeanor. At last report she was in the county jail.

John Martinez was arrested in Hopkins County on a warrant for Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member. At last report he remained behind bars.

Numerous people were arrested in Hopkins County during the latest reporting period on various misdemeanor charges. There were traffic violations, a drug paraphernalia violation, disorderly conduct and failure to appear. Those arrested have been released, except for a man charged with 10 counts of Capias, for failure to pay fines. He remains behind bars.

