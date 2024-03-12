MIni- Museum Program At Maxey House

What would your child put in their very own museum?! Join the Maxey house during Spring Break to find out! Kids ages 5 to 13 can make their very own mini museum with mini artifacts. The mini museums will be shoebox size. We will talk about the different types of museums and what it takes to make an exhibit. When: March 12-15, 2024 at 2:00 pm Who: Children ages 5-13 Where: Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site, 812 South Church St, Paris, TX 75460 Fee: $3 per person Notes: – Adult supervision is required for children under 10. – “Artifacts” will be available for the kids to use, but if they have their own they’d like to add to their museum, please have them bring it! Please keep it under 2 inches so it fits. – If you cannot attend after registering, please let us know! That way another child can take the spot.