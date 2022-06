Forty-year-old Jarred Olin Kirkpatrick of Sulphur Springs was arrested Tuesday on a warrant charging him with Aggravated Assault of a Date, Family or Household Member with a Deadly Weapon. He’s being held in the Hopkins County jail. No bond amount has been set at this time.

Twenty-two-year-old Zachary Clifton Gingles was arrested in Hopkins County for Violation of his Parole. No other information was available. He’s being held without bond.