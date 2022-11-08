Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Hopkins County Law Enforcement Center

Hopkins County Deputies responded to a verbal disturbance in Como involving a man, his common-law-wife, and his adult daughter. The man had reportedly threatened to beat his spouse and have another woman come and beat her. The 37-year-old man was charged with Assault by Threat, a misdemeanor.

Hopkins County Deputies were dispatched to a residence in Saltillo after they received a report that a convicted felon had a firearm and was possibly suicidal. When they arrived, the suspect had fled. Later, deputies received a call from the suspect’s aunt about a nephew needing medical attention. They transferred the call to EMS, and the woman told them that if law enforcement responded, she would shoot them. The woman was arrested early Sunday on third-degree felony charges. The male suspect remained at large.