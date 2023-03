Zarijah Jene Dailey

Hopkins County Deputies arrested Zarijah Jene Dailay Sunday for Evading Arrest or Detention with a vehicle.

Shaukiquia Tralynn Ford

Deputies arrested Shaukiquia Tralynn Ford on a Hunt County warrant for Failure to Appear on a charge of Failure to Identify by giving False Information. They also charged her with Failure to Appear for Possession of a Controlled Substance.