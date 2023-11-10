Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Sandlin Header 2022
Denny’s Paris Header
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1

Hopkins County Veterans Day

 

Sulphur Springs High School is honoring Veterans and their families today with a reception from 11;30 – 1pm and a special ceremony from 1-2pm. Parking is available in the teachers’ parking lot in the front of the High School.

The Hopkins County Marine Corps League Detachment 1357 will hold Veterans Day  observances in Sulphur Springs on Saturday November 11 at 1100, that’s 11/11/11 on Celebration Plaza. Everyone is invited to attend, to show your support for all veterans, and those currently serving in our armed forces.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT SHEILA WADE AT SHEILA@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved