Hopkins County Veterans Day

Sulphur Springs High School is honoring Veterans and their families today with a reception from 11;30 – 1pm and a special ceremony from 1-2pm. Parking is available in the teachers’ parking lot in the front of the High School.

The Hopkins County Marine Corps League Detachment 1357 will hold Veterans Day observances in Sulphur Springs on Saturday November 11 at 1100, that’s 11/11/11 on Celebration Plaza. Everyone is invited to attend, to show your support for all veterans, and those currently serving in our armed forces.