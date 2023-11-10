Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Beverly Alaina Bailey was arrested Thursday in Hopkins County. She’s charged on a warrant with Violation of Probation on a charge of Possession of more than 1 but less than 4 grams.

Joshua Scott Morris was arrested on warrants for Revocation of Bonds for Possession of more than4 grams but less than 200 grams of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Drug Free Zone.

Enough Smith and Jarshem Marquinn Smith were arrested for Possession of more than 4 but less than 200 grams of a Controlled Substance. Enough was also charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle. As of Thursday evening, they were being held in the Hopkins County jail.

Hopkins County deputies stopped a vehicle on Hwy 19 near CR4764 Wednesday evening because of a dragging muffler. Further investigation into a package being thrown out the window of the vehicle led to the arrest of 41-year-old Stanley Paul Wood of Como for Possession of a Controlled Substance and several outstanding warrants.