How To Wear Face Masks Without Fogging Up Your Glasses

If you wear glasses and are also wearing a face mask you might have noticed your glasses are fogging up. There are a few tricks to avoid this issue. The first is to wash your spectacles with soapy water and shake off the excess, then let your glasses air dry. A study on surgeons found this can keep them from fogging up when a face mask is worn. You could also fold down the top fourth of your mask if it fits loosely before wearing it. This makes the mask fit you more snugly and therefore your breath cannot escape out of the top and up onto your glasses. The third option is to attach a folded tissue to the inside top of your mask, where it lies atop the bridge of your nose. This helps absorb the moisture from your breath, impeding condensation. You should also follow all of your local protocols and avoid leaving the house unless it’s absolutely necessary.