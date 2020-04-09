" /> How To Wear Face Masks Without Fogging Up Your Glasses – EastTexasRadio.com
Radio It’s On (COVID-19 timing)
Morrell banner
Hess Lawn Mower Header
cypress basin hospice
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017

How To Wear Face Masks Without Fogging Up Your Glasses

2 hours ago

 

If you wear glasses and are also wearing a face mask you might have noticed your glasses are fogging up. There are a few tricks to avoid this issue. The first is to wash your spectacles with soapy water and shake off the excess, then let your glasses air dry. A study on surgeons found this can keep them from fogging up when a face mask is worn. You could also fold down the top fourth of your mask if it fits loosely before wearing it. This makes the mask fit you more snugly and therefore your breath cannot escape out of the top and up onto your glasses. The third option is to attach a folded tissue to the inside top of your mask, where it lies atop the bridge of your nose. This helps absorb the moisture from your breath, impeding condensation. You should also follow all of your local protocols and avoid leaving the house unless it’s absolutely necessary.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     