HS Volleyball Tonight Plus Stars Even Series with 5-4 Win in Today’s Sports Update

In Volleyball, tonight the Paris Lady Cats are at home as they face Caddo Mills. Other area action will see Detroit hosting Dodd City. While Prairiland travels to Farmersville.

Area football teams have one more week before their scrimmages happen. Normally teams would have a scrimmage this week but due to the coronavirus pandemic UIL cancelled the first scrimmage for each team.

The Dallas Stars evened their playoff series with Calgary last night winning 5-4. Jamie Oleksiak Scored with 40 seconds left in regulation to put Dallas ahead after Calgary scored 2 goals in the third to tie the game.

Miro Heiskanen scored a pair of goals for Dallas in the win. Corey Perry and Tyler Seguin each had a goal as well. The two teams don’t have much time to worry about that game as they’ll be back on the ice tonight for game 3. Face off is at 9:30.

The Dallas Mavericks lost their final game before the playoffs 128-102 to the Phoenix Suns. Dallas had already locked up a playoff matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers, so the starters played limited minutes. Luka Doncic, who has averaged 32 points, 11 rebounds and 11.3 assists in the bubble, finished with 18 points in just over 13 minutes. Boban Marjanovic, Dallas’ 7-foot-4 reserve center, had 18 points and a career-high 20 rebounds