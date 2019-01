Deputies arrested 29-year-old Adrian Ramon Davis in Hunt County on two felony charges. He’s accused of Arson and Assault on a Family or Household Member by Impeding Breath of Circulation. His bond was set at $30,000 on each charge.

Officials arrested 34-year-old Deleisha Dionne Relford Saturday in Hunt County on a first-degree felony charge of Aggravated Assault With A Deadly Weapon. No details on the case have been disclosed. No bond has been set in the case.