Governor Abbott says that the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Downtown Dallas will be set up as a temporary healthcare facility if needed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the state is only at about 2 percent capacity when it comes to beds designated for COVID-19 patients. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will be used to set up the location, which will initially have 250 beds, with room to expand up to 1,400 beds.