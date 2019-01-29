I Am Jane Doe Lecture

A&M-Texarkana and PLACE Host Screening and Lecture on “I Am Jane Doe”

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas A&M University-Texarkana and the Program for Learning And Community Engagement (PLACE) will be hosting a screening of the film “I Am Jane Doe” followed by a lecture and discussion on censorship vs. protection. The event will take place Tuesday (Jan 29) from 4:00pm-6:30 pm in University Center room 210. It is free and open to the public, and there are light appetizers served.

“I Am Jane Doe” is a documentary that follows the stories of real teens caught up in the child sex trade. IMDb describes the film as “The epic battle that several American mothers are waging on behalf of their middle-school daughters, victims of sex trafficking on Backpage.com, the adult classifieds section that for years was part of the iconic Village Voice. The documentary follows the journey of these young girls and their mothers. It is in real time as they run headlong into a collision course not only with Backpage but with judges, powerful corporations, special interest groups, and an outdated internet freedom law that has been interpreted by federal judges to protect websites from any responsibility for hosting ads which sell underage girls. I AM JANE DOE is a gut-wrenching human story and fresh look at a social and legal issue that affects every community in America.”

PLACE is a faculty-led program designed to create a community of learners comprised of A&M-Texarkana students, faculty, staff and the community at large. PLACE chooses an annual theme around which to organize a lecture series and other activities that provide focal points for learning and discussion. This year’s theme is “Gender Issues.”

For more information, contact Dr. Angie Sikorski, PLACE chair, at asikorski@tamut.edu and visit the PLACE website at www.tamut.edu/PLACE.