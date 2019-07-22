UPDATE – Escaped Inmate Captured Near Winnsboro

UPDATE –

Authorities have apprehended an inmate who walked away from a work-detail at a substance abuse prison in Winnsboro at about 8:15 Monday morning. Twenty-five-year-old Alvin Elliott was serving a prison sentence out of Morris County for burglary. He was captured without incident at about 4pm, about two miles from where he had last been seen.

Previous story_ Authorities are searching for an inmate who walked away from a work detail at a state prison in Winnsboro. Reportedly, 25-year-old Alvin Elliott was last seen at about 8:15 Monday morning on Wood CR 4400. He was serving a prison sentence out of Morris County for burglary. He was last seen wearing an all-white prison uniform resembling medical scrubs.