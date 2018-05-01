Items Stolen In Titus County Recovered

Titus County Sheriff’s FB Page
During the first week of April, a resident of the 900 Block of FM 1001 in Titus County, discovered that someone had stolen a lawn service trailer which had on it, a zero turn riding lawn mower, a weed eater, a backpack leaf blower. The total value of the trailer and equipment was estimated to be about twelve thousand dollars.
Through the use of the Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page and tips received from the Northeast Texas Area Crime Stoppers, investigators were able to develop a lead that took them into Camp County. During the follow-up investigation, some of the stolen property was then located in Franklin County. Investigators were able to conclude that several subjects from the Mount Pleasant Area had taken the zero turn mower and trailer to Oklahoma where it was sold to unknown persons.
The Facebook post again served useful in that Mark Hannah, an Oklahoma Game Warden assigned to McCurtain County observed the posting of the items being sought by the Titus County Sheriff’s Office. Hannah recognized the trailer as being one he had seen which closely matched the one in the photograph posted by the Sheriff’s Office.
Game Warden Hannah agreed to see if he could follow the trail back to the then-unknown location of the zero turn mower and other items. His efforts paid off and Hannah was able to locate all of the property that had been taken into Oklahoma.
A few days later, Sheriff Tim Ingram and Investigator Wayne Minor met with Hannah to retrieve the property Hannah had located. Titus County Sheriff’s Office sincerely appreciates the assistance of the Northeast Texas Area Crimes Stoppers, the Camp County and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Offices with their help in clearing this case. We would especially like to thank Oklahoma Game Warden Mark Hannah for his invaluable help in recovering the property.