Items Stolen In Titus County Recovered

Titus County Sheriff’s FB Page

During the first week of April, a resident of the 900 Block of FM 1001 in Titus County, discovered that someone had stolen a lawn service trailer which had on it, a zero turn riding lawn mower, a weed eater, a backpack leaf blower. The total value of the trailer and equipment was estimated to be about twelve thousand dollars.

Through the use of the Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page and tips received from the Northeast Texas Area Crime Stoppers, investigators were able to develop a lead that took them into Camp County. During the follow-up investigation, some of the stolen property was then located in Franklin County. Investigators were able to conclude that several subjects from the Mount Pleasant Area had taken the zero turn mower and trailer to Oklahoma where it was sold to unknown persons.