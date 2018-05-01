Paris Ford Lincoln 12-12-12 Charity Giveaway 2018
Cinco de Mayo Art Walk In Historic Downtown Paris Saturday

An evening of art, music, food, and beverages await those who join the Second Annual Cinco de Mayo Art Walk in historic downtown Paris on Saturday (May 5). The Downtown Merchants Association is sponsoring the event is scheduled from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm, free of charge.

Local artisans will be featured in ten downtown venues as Paris participates in Cinco De Mayo, in commemoration of the Mexican army’s 1862 victory over France at the Battle of Puebla during the Franco-Mexican War. “Paris Downtown Association has a fun night planned. Meeting local artist, seeing that work and enjoying great shopping is a pairing for the evening of fun,” said Downtown Association President, Glee Emmites.

Maps will be available for participants to chart their own individual Cinco de Mayo Art Walk.

