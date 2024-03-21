Hess Lawn Mower Header
Jacksonville College Eliminates Basketball Programs

Jacksonville College, the only Christian Junior College in Texas, will end its men’s and women’s basketball programs at the end of the current academic year. In a statement released Wednesday, College President David Erickson said the administration and board of trustees decided to provide the best opportunity for long-term financial stability and continue pursuing the school’s mission to provide Christ-centered training and teaching. The school will continue to offer soccer, golf, tennis, cross country, and track and field.

 

