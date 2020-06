Plano-based JC Penney will close two stores in North Texas and seven in other parts of the state. The two area stores are in Paris’ Mirabeau Square and the one in Greenville’s Crossroads Mall. Liquidation sales at the locations start on Wednesday. Reduced store hours will continue from noon to 7:00 pm on Monday through Saturday, and from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm on Sunday.