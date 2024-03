Last Thursday morning, Jarvis Christian University inaugurated its new president, Dr. Glenell M. Lee-Pruitt. She is the 13th president of JCU since its founding in 1912 and the second female president in 112 years during Women’s History Month. The JCU Board of Trustees unanimously selected Dr. Lee-Pruitt. She had served JCU as Provost for more than 11 years.