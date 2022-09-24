JCU Receives Fulbright HBCU Award

JARVIS CHRISTIAN UNIVERSITY NAMED FULBRIGHT HBCU INSTITUTIONAL LEADER

Hawkins, Texas — Jarvis Christian University is proud to be named a Fulbright Historically Black College and University (HBCU) Institutional Leader for 2022. The U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA) has recognized selected HBCUs over the past three years for their intense engagement with the Fulbright Program, the U.S. government’s flagship international academic exchange program.

Fulbright HBCU Institutional Leaders have demonstrated outstanding support for Fulbright exchange participants during the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 academic years and have promoted Fulbright program opportunities on campus. Jarvis Christian University is new to the list this year.

The State Department announced the 19 Fulbright HBCU Institutional Leaders as HBCU leaders prepare to gather in Washington, DC. It was for the White House Initiative on HBCUs National HBCU Week Conference, and they will highlight the Fulbright opportunities in events such as the career and recruitment fair this week.

Assistant Secretary of State for Educational and Cultural Affairs Lee Satterfield commended the HBCUs receiving the Fulbright HBCU Institutional Leader designation this year. He noted, “HBCUs are an important part of the American and global higher education communities, providing life-changing exchange opportunities for American and international students, faculty, and administrators alike.” She shared her hope that these institutions’ success encourages all HBCUs to engage further with Fulbright and the State Department.

The Fulbright Scholars Program enables us to give our students international exposure,” said JCU President Dr. Lester C. Newman. “Through this program, we can provide them with a cultural experience and academic enrichment abroad. Last year, we welcomed Fulbright Scholars to Jarvis from Tanzania, Tunisia, and Taiwan.

“Our Jarvis students benefited by taking introductory classes in Swahili, Arabic, and Mandarin Chinese,” Newman said. “This year, we have welcomed two more Fulbright Scholars from Morocco and Kenya. As a result, our Jarvis students can think more globally having met these scholars, and many have ideas of traveling someday after their interactions with these Fulbright scholars.”

On November 3, a Fulbright HBCU Virtual Workshop will feature representatives of Fulbright HBCU Institutional Leaders sharing best practices for HBCUs to leverage Fulbright Program engagement to support students and faculty, increase campus internationalization, and build global networks. This event is open to the public and designed explicitly for HBCU faculty, staff, and stakeholders.

The Fulbright Program is the U.S. government’s flagship international academic exchange program. Since its inception over 75 years ago, the Fulbright Program has given over 400,000 the following. It is for talented and accomplished students, scholars, teachers, artists, and professionals of all backgrounds and fields the opportunity to study, teach and conduct research abroad, exchange ideas and contribute to finding solutions to critical international problems.

Each year, the U.S. Congress appropriates funds to the U.S. Department of State to sponsor the Fulbright Program. Many foreign governments contribute substantially as well. In addition, the U.S. and foreign host institutions, non-governmental organizations, private organizations, corporate partnerships, and individual donors provide additional in-kind funding.

Over many years the Fulbright Program has designed and implemented a wide range of initiatives to increase participant diversity and inclusion. The program strives to ensure that its participants reflect the diversity of U.S. society and societies abroad. Fulbright Scholars come from all backgrounds and are selected through an open, merit-based competition, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, religion, geographic location, socio-economic status, disability, sexual orientation, or gender identity. The Fulbright U.S. Student Program website details the Fulbright Program’s diversity and inclusion initiatives.

For more information on the Fulbright Program, visit http://eca.state.gov/fulbright or contact the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs Press Office by emailing ECA-Press@state.gov.

You can find stories about the positive impact of the Fulbright Program over its first 75 years at: https://fulbright75.org

Follow the Fulbright Program’s social media accounts and websites for highlights on HBCUs and Fulbright:

https://www.facebook.com/fulbright

https://twitter.com/FulbrightPrgrm

http://instagram.com/the_fulbright_program

https://www.linkedin.com/in/fulbright