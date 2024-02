The DPS is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of 36-year-old Texarkana gang member Markeis Jamal Richardson. They recently added Richardson to the Texas Most Wanted Fugitives list. Richardson is associated with the ”Loyalty Cash Business Gang“ in Texarkana and Dallas. He’s wanted for Robbery, Aggravated Assault, Organized Crime, and at least a dozen other charges. In Arkansas, he’s charged with Violation of Parole.